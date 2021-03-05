Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $480.58

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.58 ($6.28) and traded as high as GBX 592 ($7.73). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.45), with a volume of 36,949 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 586.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 480.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.57 million and a P/E ratio of -20.28.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

