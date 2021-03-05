Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.46

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 36213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $36,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 615,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after buying an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 228,778 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

