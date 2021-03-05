Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,702. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAMG. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

