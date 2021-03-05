SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 65,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SSNT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. 734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 440,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,847.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.