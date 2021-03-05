Simmons Bank Sells 7,822 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

MSFT opened at $226.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

