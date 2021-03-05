Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,723 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Simon Property Group worth $79,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE SPG opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.