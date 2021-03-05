Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

