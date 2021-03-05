Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $154,337.95 and approximately $79.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018496 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000846 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,670,997 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

