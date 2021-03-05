Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $1,549,309.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,424.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $699,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,291 shares of company stock worth $5,662,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

