Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s share price rose 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.46. Approximately 404,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 221,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.
SLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.06, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16.
In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,752,240.00. Insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,306,038 over the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
