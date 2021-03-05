Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s share price rose 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.46. Approximately 404,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 221,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

SLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.06, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,752,240.00. Insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,306,038 over the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.