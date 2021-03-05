SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $163.27 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,153,005 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

