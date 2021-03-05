Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 444,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 176,527 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1,868.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

