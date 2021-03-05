SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Up 5.1%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 384,696 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 371,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

