SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.86 and last traded at $96.42. Approximately 590,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 290,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.54.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -131.93 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $326,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,344. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

