Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. Invests $58.72 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,720,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 7.5% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned about 0.07% of Airbnb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $16.89 on Friday, reaching $163.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,694. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.12.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.