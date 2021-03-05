SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 503,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the January 28th total of 321,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $24.54. 6,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,956,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,737,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 38,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 448,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

