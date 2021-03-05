SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 503,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the January 28th total of 321,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.
Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $24.54. 6,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $27.30.
About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
