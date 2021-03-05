SkinCoin Trading Up 9% Over Last Week (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 9% against the dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $94,651.36 and $25,571.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

