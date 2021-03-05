Skycoin Price Down 2.3% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $45.49 million and $1.85 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00004624 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.33 or 0.00462152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00069125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00077269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00081666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00457844 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

