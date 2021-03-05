Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 368,559 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.87. 876,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush lowered Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.