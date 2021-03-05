SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.00 Million

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to announce $538.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the highest is $548.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $729.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,304 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.