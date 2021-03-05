SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of SL Green Realty worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 154.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 41.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $84.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

