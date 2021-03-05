Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.33. 24,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507,387. Slack Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of -0.02.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,569.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,216 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,616. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

