Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WORK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of WORK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. 327,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,507,387. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.14 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $64,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,135.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,216 shares of company stock worth $7,962,616. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.