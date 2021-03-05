Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.41 and last traded at $131.23. 909,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 513,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

