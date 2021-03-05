SLM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 42,510 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 790% compared to the average daily volume of 4,776 call options.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 558,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,299. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $54,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

