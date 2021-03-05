Small Love Potion One Day Volume Reaches $3.35 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00472202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00069955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00078068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00466971 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars.

