Small Love Potion Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $1.46 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00461366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00077470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00466212 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Small Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

