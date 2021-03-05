SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.61

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.61 and traded as high as C$26.75. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.01, with a volume of 1,093,429 shares traded.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$23.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.96.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.75.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

