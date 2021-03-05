Smartlands Network (SLT) 1-Day Volume Hits $519,974.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Smartlands Network token can currently be purchased for $6.30 or 0.00012988 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $519,974.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.44 or 0.00751335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

