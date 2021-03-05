SmartMesh Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $1.79 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

