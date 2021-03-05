smARTOFGIVING Price Hits $0.12 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $8.81 million and $9,029.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.00463045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00069034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00076914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00083205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00049733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.64 or 0.00468086 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

