Smartshare (SSP) Price Down 16% This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $813,741.77 and approximately $112,667.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

