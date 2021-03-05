Smartshare (SSP) Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $795,993.00 and $109,549.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

