SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. 139,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In related news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

