Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWBI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

SWBI stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $883.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,734 shares of company stock worth $410,390. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

