Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $15.01. 65,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,235. The firm has a market cap of $840.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock worth $410,390. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

