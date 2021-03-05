SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Short Interest Up 50.3% in February

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the January 28th total of 58,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SMTC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SMTC by 550.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SMTC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SMTC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SMTX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,596. SMTC has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.62 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

