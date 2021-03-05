Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,253.29

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,253.29 ($42.50) and traded as high as GBX 3,520.41 ($45.99). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,462 ($45.23), with a volume of 360,617 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,579.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,253.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.87 ($1.03) per share. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other news, insider James A. Lawrence sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,429 ($44.80), for a total transaction of £5,657,850 ($7,392,017.25).

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

