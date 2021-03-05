Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA traded up $6.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.29. 515,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.48. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $218.65.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.