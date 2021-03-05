SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) received a C$25.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNC. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.82.

SNC traded up C$0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 275,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,545. The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.27. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.80.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

