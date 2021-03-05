SnowGem Hits One Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000665 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

