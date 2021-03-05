SnowSwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,547.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $4,547.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $47.25 or 0.00096004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.05 or 0.00463356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00069399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00076971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00082447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00463336 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,007 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

