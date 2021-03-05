Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Short Interest Down 26.9% in February

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 972,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sogou in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Sogou stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Sogou has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Analysts expect that Sogou will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

