Solana (SOL) Price Hits $12.30 on Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Solana has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $79.80 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $12.30 or 0.00025336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00055900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.72 or 0.00749100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00042328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

