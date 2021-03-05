Solana Trading Down 7.1% This Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $102.11 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $12.86 or 0.00026594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.00754301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043542 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

