SolarCoin Price Up 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $378.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00368685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,195,180 coins and its circulating supply is 63,019,561 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

