SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,055 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.20% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $196,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $256.26 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.