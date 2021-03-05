Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 623,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 334,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

SOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.42 million, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. 15.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.