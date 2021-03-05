SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:WNDW opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a P/E ratio of -110.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. SolarWindow Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.
SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile
