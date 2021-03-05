SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WNDW opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a P/E ratio of -110.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. SolarWindow Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

