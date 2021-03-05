SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.22

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.22 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 21.80 ($0.28). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 21.95 ($0.29), with a volume of 1,626,983 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on SolGold from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.22. The company has a market capitalization of £457.46 million and a PE ratio of -24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 11.32.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

